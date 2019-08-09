SoutheastHEALTH adds 4 new family doctors

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH added four new family medicine physicians to its staff.
All will be with Southeast Primary Care at its West Campus location in Cape Girardeau.
Parker Capshaw Kohlfeld, MD, earned his degree at Saint Louis University School of Medicine. He completed a residency in Family Medicine at University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia.
Kohlfeld, a Cape Girardeau native, said he chose Family Medicine because “I enjoy building relationships with patients and their families and love the variety of opportunities that Family Medicine provides. Ideally, I would like to be a true family doctor who takes care of the entire family.”
Eric Martin, DO, completed his degree at the Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa, and a residency in Family Medicine at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
Martin did undergraduate work at Southeast Missouri State University and said he and his wife “absolutely loved living in Cape while we were attending the university, so returning to Cape is a perfect fit for my family and me.”
Amanda Pleimann-King, DO, earned her medical degree at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
She completed a residency in Family Medicine at St. Luke’s Des Peres Hospital in St. Louis.
A Cape Girardeau native, Pleimann-King said, “It has always been my dream to practice medicine in my hometown and give back to my community. I look forward to partnering with my patients to promote health and wellness.”
Seth Koehler, DO, is a graduate of the A.T. Sill University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Mo.
He completed a residency in Family Medicine at St. Luke’s Des Peres Hospital in St. Louis.
A Jackson, Mo., native Koehler said he was drawn back home “to be near family, friends and the lifestyle southeast Missouri has to offer.”
