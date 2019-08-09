Southeast Hospital receives American College of Cardiology award

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Hospital received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain - MI Registry Platinum Performance Award for 2019.
It’s one of 225 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.
The award recognizes Southeast’s commitment and success in its care of heart attack patients.
“The award recognizes the unwavering commitment of the entire heart team of physicians, nurses and support staff who are dedicated to continually advancing the care of the hundreds of heart attack patients who turn to Southeast for care every year,” said Gabe Soto, PhD, a cardiologist with Cardiovascular Consultants and interim chief medical officer.
He said Southeast recently invested in a new, hybrid operating suite with technology to advance treatment options for critically ill heart patients, a new Heart and Vascular Pavilion designed for patient and family comfort and transcatheter aortic valve replacement and transcatheter MitraClip repair procedure.
The Centers for Disease Control estimate that over 700,000 Americans have a heart attack each year.
Treatment guidelines at Southeast Hospital include giving aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation.
