Scattered Rain This Morning

Scattered rain will move through southern counties in Missouri. Areas further north will be dealing with light to patchy fog. We will be watching the chance for more scattered rain and storms this afternoon. Greatest threat will be in our central and southern counties. High temperatures today will be in the mid 80s.
This weekend looks to be drier, but the heat and humidity will increase significantly by Sunday. Early next week, temperatures will get into the low to mid 90s with dangerous heat index values near 110 degrees! We will have more dry days in the forecast next week.
-Lisa
