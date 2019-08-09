Representatives Shimkus, Bost tour MAT facility in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The opioid crisis has shined a light on drug addiction in the Heartland.
Now one facility in Marion, Illinois is poised to help those trying to fight addiction.
Centerstone, a not-for-profit healthcare organization, gave a tour of their new Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) facility to U.S. Rep. Mike Bost and U.S. Rep. John Shimkus as well as State Rep. Dave Severin.
The facility offers a range of services including assessment, counseling, case management, peer support and medical services. It is the first of its kind in southern Illinois.
“We need to make sure that that money is going to the populations that we think are needed, especially to our constituents,” Shimkus said.
“It gives that opportunity that even if you live in southern Illinois, an opportunity for a sensible travel time to receive your treatment,” Bost said.
The MAT facility specifically uses FDA medications to reduce cravings and calm over-active brains. Increasing the chances of long-term recovery.
