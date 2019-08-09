Police find LSD, “ecstasy,” cannabis in residence, man to serve 9 years in prison

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County State’s Attorney’s office announced the sentencing of Rodney J. Harrington.
Harrington, 43 was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offenses of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
The sentencing comes more than a year after the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group searched Harrington’s residence in Carbondale, Ill and found 326 grams of MDMA, 450 “hits” of LSD, around 1900 grams of cannabis and numerous items of drug manufacture and drug sales.
Officials said on Thursday, Aug. 8 Harrington pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, LSD and MDMA, both Class X Felonies.
Harrington was sentenced to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by a three year period of mandatory supervised release.
