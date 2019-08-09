Physical altercation between suspect, deputy leads to 3 arrests

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three men have been arrested after an incident on Wednesday, Aug 7.
Deputies in McCracken County, Kentucky said around 7 p.m. they saw a suspicious male standing outside of a home near the intersection of Benton Road and Dillard Street.
Michael Benton is charged with:
- Fleeing or Evading Police
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
- Resisting Arrest
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine >2 grams
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Parole Violation Warrant
Jeremy Sledd is facing the following charges;
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Warrant for Failure to Appear out of McCracken District Court
Christopher Cannon is charged with:
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Warrant for Failure to Appear out of McCracken District Court
A man, identified as 38-year-old Michael Benton of Louisville, Ky, was seen concealing a small bag as the deputy approached.
Deputies said when Benton was asked about the bag he ran away.
After a short foot pursuit, a physical altercation took place between the deputy and Benton. Benton was quickly apprehended.
Deputies said Benton tossed the bag while running away.
During the physical altercation, deputies said homeowners, 33-year-old Jeremy Sledd of Paducah, Ky, and 50-year-old Christopher Cannon of Paducah, Ky, arrived on scene.
Both Sledd and Cannon took possession of the tossed bag in an attempt to hide it from deputies.
A search of the tossed bag and Benton’s property revealed approximately 16.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Deputies also located several items of drug paraphernalia.
It was also discovered that all three individuals had active warrants for their arrest. All three were placed under arrest and lodged at McCracken Regional Jail.
The McCracken Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Mercy EMS.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.