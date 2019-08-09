New director of dual credit named at Southeast Missouri State Univeristy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Karen Leavitt Stallman will take over as the director of dual credit and dual enrollment at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
She has been the director of community relations at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale for the past six years.
Stallman will be recruiting school districts to participate in dual credit and dual enrollment. She will also work with Southeast academic departments to schedule dual enrollment and dual credit course.
She will begin her duties on August 19.
