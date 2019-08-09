Moon, Jupiter, Saturn to align in weekend sky

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This is your chance to see the moon, Jupiter and Saturn align in the southern horizon.
Jupiter will be visible from dusk on Friday through Saturday morning. Saturn will also appear to the east of Jupiter after sunset, according to earthsky.org, and will be visible until dawn.
The waxing gibbous moon will be to the left of Jupiter on Friday night, then between the two planets on Saturday. By Sunday, it will to the right of Saturn.
The waxing gibbous moon will be to the left of Jupiter on Friday night, then between the two planets on Saturday. By Sunday, it will to the right of Saturn.
