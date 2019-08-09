Millions awarded to Heartland states to upgrade 911 centers

August 9, 2019

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced more than $109 million to upgrade 911 call centers to Next Generation 911 (NG911) capabilities.

Missouri received $3.2 million, Kentucky received $2.7 million, Illinois recieved $5.3 million (supplemental award included) and Tennessee just over $3 million.

NG911 is aimed to boost public safety through enhanced and new capabilities such as text message, image and video processing.

