Marshall Co. officials debut new blue, orange police vehicles

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The new police vehicles in Marshall County, Kentucky have a special look.
Gone are the white cars with black graphics. They’ve been traded in for a deep blue vehicle with a bright orange stripe.
Officials said these cars cost no more than their original vehicles. They also said the new look represents the Marshall County community.
The vehicles will be out and about over the next few weeks according to officials.
They say it will be more recognizable as a Marshall County Sheriff’s vehicle.
The vehicles also include the phrase “In God We Trust” on the back.
