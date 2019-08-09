Man arrested for removing lug nuts from car on mall parking lot

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An Indiana man is facing charges after security officer claim he was removing lug nuts from a car on the parking lot of Kentucky Oaks Mall.
The reported crime happened on Thursday, August 8.
David J. Stapleton, 44, of Anderson, Ind., was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of burglary tools, a McCracken County bench warrant charging him with failure to appear, and as a fugitive from justice in Indiana.
After getting the man’s description, an officer stopped Stapleton’s car on Hinkleville Road.
A search turned up five nug luts in the console. Seven lug nuts were taken from a Chevrolet Impala parked at the mall. One wheel was left with only one lug nut.
Security at the mall notified the driver of the Impala so repairs could be made before she left the parking lot.
According to police, Stapleton was trying to steal parts to use on his own vehicle.
Police believe this was an isolated incident but asks anyone who was parked at the mall on Thursday afternoon to check their wheels to see if the lug nuts are there.
Stapleton was booked into the McCracken County Jail.
