Graves Co. man arrested on drug charges

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies in Graves County, Kentucky have arrested a Farmington area man on drug charges.
According to officials they were led to 45-year-old Charles C. Mills during a methamphetamine trafficking investigation on Aug. 8.
He was charged with trafficking in meth all possession of drug paraphernalia.
Graves sheriffs detectives with assistance of Mayfield Police and McCracken County Sheriffs detectives went to the residence located at 1657 Clayton Road and served a warrant at 4:35 p.m.
Detectives said they found Mills at the home. He was in possession of methamphetamine, multiple sets of electronic scales and related items.
Officials said he admitted to methamphetamine trafficking. Firearms also were located in the home.
He was arrested, then transported to the Graves County jail.
