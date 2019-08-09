Gov. Parson orders flags at half-staff in Mo. in honor of Rep. Roeber

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered flags at government buildings across Missouri at half-staff in honor of Representative Rebecca Roeber.
Rep. Roeber passed away unexpectedly on July 30. The flags will be flown at half-staff on the day she is laid to rest.
“We are saddened by the passing of Representative Roeber and offer our sincere condolences to her husband and family,” Governor Parson said. “Having served five years in the Missouri House and 17 years as an educator, Rebecca was a dedicated public servant with a kind, compassionate heart. She will be truly missed, and we will always remember the difference she made in our state.”
She was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 2014 after serving 17 years as an educator in the Raytown School District.
She was Chair of the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee and a strong advocate for school choice and the betterment of Missouri students.
