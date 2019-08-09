Godfather’s Pizza returns to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Godfather’s Pizza left Cape Girardeau years ago, but now it’s making a comeback.
Godfather’s Pizza Express will be located inside Huck’s Food & Fuel at 353 S. Kingshighway, according to Anna Mansberger, digital media special specialist for Godfather’s.
An exact opening date is not set, but Mansberger estimated it’ll be sometime in September or October.
Huck’s first partnered with Godfather’s more than 25 years ago. Currently, a total of 66 of the more than 120 Hucks locations now serve Godfather’s Pizza, Mansberger said.
Huck’s is a chain of convenience stores headquartered in Carmi, Illinois.
Godfather’s was founded in 1973, according to the official Godfather’s website. The chain currently has several restaurants in the Heartland, including Poplar Bluff and Marion.
