First Alert Friday Outlook

Rain and thunderstorm chances look to increase a bit today before falling again over the weekend. But it looks like the greatest coverage of showers/storms and clouds today will be over southern counties e.g. the Bootheel, NW Tn and W Ky with rain chances decreasing to the north. It will be warm and humid, with highs of about 85 to 90….just slightly below average due to cloud cover. Today’s system pushes off to the east this evening….leaving behind a pretty typical mid-August weekend with partly cloudy skies and isolated afternoon thunderstorms most likely Sunday.
Some subtle but important pattern changes will affect our weather next week. The first couple days of the week are looking hot and very humid as an upper ridge develops over the south. Highs in the low to mid 90s will combine with dew points in the upper 70s to make for very high heat index/feels like numbers Monday and Tuesday. By late Tuesday and Wednesday a little relief looks to move through in the form of a cold front. Strong storms look possible during this period, followed by slightly cooler and less muggy conditions for the second half of next week.
