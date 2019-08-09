First Alert Friday Outlook

Some subtle but important pattern changes will affect our weather next week. The first couple days of the week are looking hot and very humid as an upper ridge develops over the south. Highs in the low to mid 90s will combine with dew points in the upper 70s to make for very high heat index/feels like numbers Monday and Tuesday. By late Tuesday and Wednesday a little relief looks to move through in the form of a cold front. Strong storms look possible during this period, followed by slightly cooler and less muggy conditions for the second half of next week.