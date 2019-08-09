A few showers will move through this afternoon and evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing a few scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area as a weak front moves through the Heartland. This front will bring relatively drier air across most of the Heartland for Saturday. Temperatures this evening will be warm and muggy but begin to fall through the 70s after midnight. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s north to lower 70s south.
Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. there will be a slim chance of a shower in our far southern and western counties.
Beginning next week, we will likely see some very hot temperatures move into the Heartland. Heat index values will range between 105 and 110 degrees on Monday. Get ready!
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.