A few showers will move through this afternoon and evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing a few scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area as a weak front moves through the Heartland. This front will bring relatively drier air across most of the Heartland for Saturday. Temperatures this evening will be warm and muggy but begin to fall through the 70s after midnight. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s north to lower 70s south.