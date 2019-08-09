Heartland farmer reacts to flooding, trade war

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This week China announced it will no longer buy American crops.
The escalating trade war is adding to the burden of Heartland farmers who have already been hit hard by flooding.
A soybean farmer in New Madrid County, Missouri feels like the flood has hurt more than the trade war.
Mark Baker says the rising river and constant rain prevented him from using most of his farmland outside the levee.
The 800 acres of soybeans Baker does have in the ground are two months late and he expects to lose money on the crop this year.
Even though China has stopped buying from American farmers, Baker still supports the president’s efforts in the trade war.
Nathan Ellgren will have more on this story tonight on Heartland News at 10.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.