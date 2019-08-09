Aug. 11 is National 811 Day promoting safe digging

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Sunday, August 11 is National 811 Day. This is to remind anyone in Illinois to call the number before starting a digging project.
According to Ameren Illinois, every six minutes in the U.S., excavation work causes damage to underground utilities.
811 connects to a nonprofit organization called the Joint Utility Locating Information for Excavators (J.U.L.I.E).
J.U.L.I.E determines that Ameren has a buried natural gas or electrical lines in the requested dig location, the organization issues a dig ticket. This is a free service.
Dig requests can also be made on line by visiting, Illinois1call.com.
Ameren offers these safety tips:
- If the strike results in a rotten egg smell, blowing dirt or bubbling water, then natural gas is likely leaking. Immediately clear the area and call 911, followed by Ameren Illinois at 800-755-5000, and then 8-1-1.
- If there is no noticeable release of natural gas, stop digging immediately and call Ameren Illinois at 800-755-5000. Ameren Illinois must arrive on scene to make repairs to the damaged line before the project can continue.
“Do not under any circumstance ignore a facility strike and continue working,” said Gina Meehan-Taylor, Public Awareness Supervisor for Ameren Illinois. “Too often, people overlook damaged pipeline and continue working or attempt fix to damage on their own. This can create a more dangerous situation.”
