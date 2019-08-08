Woman wanted for keying car

A western Kentucky sheriff’s department is looking for a woman accused of vandalizing a car (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By James Long | August 8, 2019 at 3:12 PM CDT - Updated August 8 at 3:12 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky sheriff’s department is looking for a woman accused of vandalizing a car.

The McCracken County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office is looking for Clarissa Hernandez, 18, after evidence showed she damaged a car by keying it.

An arrest warrant was issued on August 2 for criminal mischief.

Hernandez is described as 5′1″ and 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes. '

The vandalism took place in the 3200 block of Friendship Road. The victim is from another state.

The cost to fix the damage will be nearly $7,000.

