What you need to know Aug. 8

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, Aug. 8.
A dense fog advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. for majority of the Heartland.
Lisa Michaels says as we warm up during the morning hours, fog will start to dissipate. Today, you can expect partly cloudy skies.
Warmer temperatures in the upper 80s the further east in the Heartland, and the middle 80s the further west.
Western counties in Missouri have the higher chances of seeing scattered storms this afternoon.
Good news, the weekend forecast looks to be drier! We will still have rain/storm chances heading into next week.
- The Washington County, Missouri sheriff’s office is investigating after a body was found.
- Police are looking for a western Kentucky man in connection to an assault.
- Authorities are looking for a prison escapee who is also a person of interest in a homicide.
- Hundreds of thousands of dollars are coming to the Cape Girardeau airport.
Commuters waited patiently as 45 ducks waddled their way across the road.
A church donated more than 300 book bags filled with school supplies.
