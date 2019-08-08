Water main break in Jackson, Mo. affects some businesses, homes

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A water main break is affecting service to some on the east side of Jackson, Missouri on Wednesday evening, August 7.
The break was found on Brittany Drive around 8 p.m.
According to the city, as of 9:50 p.m. a water utility interruption notice has been issued for an area on East Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, Missouri from Walton Blvd. to Huber Crest.
Areas affected include all of the businesses on Walton Drive, the subdivision of Annewood Estates, the part of Old Cape Road that includes Cape Starter and Alternator.
Crews are on the scene working to fix the issue. Workers have trued to notify all addresses affected in person.
Once water is restored a boil order will be in place at least until 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9.
There was a previous water main break in Jackson back in June.
