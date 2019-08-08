USDA declares agriculture disaster in 102 Ill. counties following flooding

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture declared an agriculture disaster in all 102 Illinois counties following historic flooding in the state.
This declaration will provide new federal resources to help with recovery efforts. Low-interest FSA emergency loans may be used to restore or replace essential property, cover production costs, pay essential family living expenses, reorganize the family farming operation or refinance certain non-real estate operating debts.
You can click here for more information on FSA emergency loans, including applications for impacted residents.
“Illinois farmers have experienced months of hardship due to extreme weather across the state, but today’s declaration means we can begin the road to recovery,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m heartened that the USDA has approved my request for an agriculture disaster so a vital industry that supports so many working families across the state can rebuild and continue to thrive in our state.”
The governor requested the disaster declaration on July 3.
