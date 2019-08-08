Twitter locks Sen. Mitch McConnell campaign account

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Twitter has locked the account for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign.
FOX19 NOW contacted Twitter Thursday morning about the @Team_Mitch account and was directed to send a media representative an email.
We received this response back from a spokesperson: "The user was temporarily locked out of their account for a Tweet that violated our violent threats policy, specifically threats involving physical safety.”
We asked for additional information and will update this story if we hear back.
“Twitter locked our account for posting the video of real-world, violent threats made against Mitch McConnell," his campaign manager, Keith Golden, said in a statement to FOX19 NOW.
"This is the problem with the speech police in America today: The Lexington-Herald can attack Mitch with cartoon tombstones of his opponents. But we can’t mock it. Twitter will allow the words “Massacre Mitch” to trend nationally on their platform. But locks our account for posting actual threats against us. We appealed and Twitter stood by their decision, saying our account will remain locked until we delete the video.”
Earlier this week, the McConnell campaign shared a video featuring protesters demonstrating outside the Kentucky senator’s home, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. The video included Black Lives Matter Louisville leader Chanelle Helm repeatedly cursing and stating that she wished the GOP leader had “broken his little, raggedy, wrinkled-a-- neck” instead of injuring his shoulder last weekend.
McConnell fell and fractured his shoulder Sunday and has been recovering at home, a spokesman has said.
The statement also said McConnell has expressed his sympathies to the people of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, following the recent mass shootings in those communities and that he had been in touch with two Senate colleagues for those states.
The Republican has come under fire this week by Democrats and other critics urging him to call the Senate to the Capitol to act on gun safety legislation.
A total of 31 people died in the two shootings and dozens of others were injured.
Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown made a personal plea to President Donald Trump when Trump visited Dayton Wednesday. He asked him to “call on Sen. McConnell to bring the Senate back in session this week, to tell the Senate he wants the background checks bill that has already passed the House.”
