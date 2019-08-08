Teen airlifted to hospital after UTV overturns while carrying 4 others

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky teenager was received serious injuries after a UTV rolled over on her.
Five teenagers were riding on the vehicle in a field near North 9th and Boyd Streets on Wednesday, August 7.
According to police, when the UTV driver turned left, the vehicle overturned pinning a 15-year-old teenager beneath it.
Some people who witnessed the crash up-righted the vehicle and freed the teen.
The 15-year-old was taken to an area hospital then flown to a regional hospital for treatment.
There were no other injuries reported.
