Teen airlifted to hospital after UTV overturns while carrying 4 others
By James Long | August 8, 2019 at 3:19 PM CDT - Updated August 8 at 3:20 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky teenager was received serious injuries after a UTV rolled over on her.

Five teenagers were riding on the vehicle in a field near North 9th and Boyd Streets on Wednesday, August 7.

According to police, when the UTV driver turned left, the vehicle overturned pinning a 15-year-old teenager beneath it.

Some people who witnessed the crash up-righted the vehicle and freed the teen.

The 15-year-old was taken to an area hospital then flown to a regional hospital for treatment.

There were no other injuries reported.

