Students eat free at McCracken County Public Schools

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Students in McCracken County Public Schools will have access to free meals this school year.
School officials said the public schools have quialified to offer free meals to all students through the federal Communty Eligibility Provision (CEP) program.
This is based on the schools percentage of “direct certified” students in the district. School officials said this refers to the number of homeless, migrant, foster and SNAP eligible children in the district.
Student participation is important for the school to continue to offer free meals.
“This is a huge savings for parents, and our students are getting served high quality meals,” Sara Jane Hedges, food services director for MCPS. said. “So come eat with us. It’s free!”
All parents must complete a Home Income Form (HIF) located on the food service page on the district website according to school officials.
The form provides critical information the district uses to secure CEP funding, as well as other federal and state funding to support students.
The first day of school in McCracken County is Friday, Aug. 9.
