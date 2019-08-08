Scattered showers and storms possible tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. Most of the thunderstorm activity developed off to our southwest today. We are seeing some scattered showers moving into our western counties, but these will continue to weaken throughout the afternoon and early evening. A disturbance will move towards our area after midnight and this will likely cause a few more showers and storms to develop, mainly across our western counties. Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower 70s in most areas with a few upper 60s possible along the I-64 corridor.