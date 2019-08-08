New college program allows GED students to earn career certificates

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC) is offering a new program for those interested in pursuing their GED and a career.
The college is offering its GED Plus Program.
According to WKCTC, the new program allows students to earn a GED and a college credit at the same time.
Through the program, participants can earn a tuition free college credential through the Work Ready Skills Kentucky Scholarship.
WKCTC said with the scholarship students can earn certificates in four months in five high wage and high demand careers.
The certificates are for the following fields: health care, advanced manufacturing, transportation/logistics, business/IT and construction/trades.
A community open house on the GED Plus Program will be held at WKCTC’s Skills U office in the Anderson Technical Building, Room 111 from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8.
