Man wanted in connection to assault

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a western Kentucky man in connection to an assault.
Patrick D. Cartwright, 33, of Mayfield, Ky. has an arrest warrant for assault first degree, according to the Murray Police Department.
An officer responded to a business on Octane Drive where a female was seen bleeding from her hand from an apparent cut on Wednesday, August 7. The female also had bruises.
Cartwright’s description was given to police. Officers searched the area, but the man had left.
If anyone has any information on where he could be, they are asked to call police at 270-753-1621.
