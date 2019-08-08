Man sentenced to 3 years for hitting 72-year-old woman in head with space heater

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to three year sin prison on Thursday, August 8 for domestic battery.
John T. Highland, 48, pleaded guilty to domestic battery. He was sentenced in Jackson County Court to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by a four-year period of mandatory supervised release.
According to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, on January 28, Carbondale police responded to a home on West Freeman Street after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance.
Officers met with the reporting party, a 72-year-old woman, who told them Highland hit her in the head.
Police say they found Highland pacing in the living room. He was arrested and they said he admitted to officers that he was angry and hit the victim over the head with a space heater.
The original investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State’s Attorney Luke Palmer was responsible for the prosecution of the case.
