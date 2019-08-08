Man arrested on drug and gun charges in McCracken County, Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on drug and gun charges on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, detectives and Deputy US Marshals located Timothy McNeal, 35, and arrested him on an outstanding federal probation violation warrant in Reidland, Ky. just before 3 p.m.
McNeal was on federal probation for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
Detectives also obtained a search warrant and searched McNeal’s apartment and vehicle, finding small quantities of cocaine, marijuana, a digital scale counterfeit money and a stolen handgun.
McNeal is also a prohibited possessor due to his prior conviction. McNeal has numerous prior felony convictions for possession of Cocaine, felony assault and tampering with physical evidence.
The handgun was reported stolen in McCracken County in 2017.
McNeal was taken to the McCracken County Jail and charged with the following:
· Firearm Enhanced Possession of Cocaine
· Possession of Marijuana
· Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
· Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
· Receiving Stolen Property-Firearm
