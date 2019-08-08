KY Gov. Bevin signs 4 new pro-life bills

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin
By Jared Goffinet | August 8, 2019 at 2:38 PM CDT - Updated August 8 at 6:07 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Matt Bevin signed four new pro-life bills Thursday in Owensboro.

Here are the bills he signed:

  • Senate Bill 9 is known as the heartbeat bill. It bans abortion after detection of a fetal heartbeat.
  • Senate Bill 50 requires doctors present information to patients about the reversal of medication abortions.
  • House Bill 5 bans abortions based on sex, race, or perceived disability.
  • House Bill 148 states if Roe v. Wade is overturned abortions will be banned in Kentucky.
A small group of protesters were outside the building holding pro choice signs.

Protesters hold signs outside as Matt Bevin signs abortion bills into law
Protesters hold signs outside as Matt Bevin signs abortion bills into law (Source: WFIE)

