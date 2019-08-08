KY Gov. Bevin signs 4 new pro-life bills

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Matt Bevin signed four new pro-life bills Thursday in Owensboro.
Here are the bills he signed:
- Senate Bill 9 is known as the heartbeat bill. It bans abortion after detection of a fetal heartbeat.
- Senate Bill 50 requires doctors present information to patients about the reversal of medication abortions.
- House Bill 5 bans abortions based on sex, race, or perceived disability.
- House Bill 148 states if Roe v. Wade is overturned abortions will be banned in Kentucky.
A small group of protesters were outside the building holding pro choice signs.
