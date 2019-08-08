Heartland police chief teams up with church to teach martial arts to youth

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - He is a Heartland police chief by day and a martial arts instructor by night.
The head of Cairo’s police department is making a difference in the community one kick at a time.
“Cairo gets a bad rep when it comes to a lot of things but there’s some great people here and this is my hometown," said Cairo Police chief Len Harris.
That is why he decided to team up with his church to start a free outreach program to teach youth martial arts.
“We came up with the idea of trying it as an experiment in a summer camp and it went really well so we wanted to do it full time,” he said.
The class takes place in his church’s fellowship center that they converted into a gym every Tuesday and Thursday.
"After Sunday fellowship we have to break it down set up the dojo and on Friday we have to break down the dojo and set up the fellowship hall,” he said.
Chief Harris says the class began with at least seven kids and has grown to more than 15.
This martial class is not only helping the youth in Cairo but, it has earned him a prestigious award. He was recently inducted into the USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame
Harris says he is just thankful to be able to give back.
"I’ve been blessed the good Lord has blessed me with a lot and in turn we need to be a blessing to others,” he said.
This year marks the second year for the program and any youth can still join.
They are currently accepting any donations to help them move into a new building.
