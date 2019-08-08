Foggy Thursday Morning

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 8AM for majority of the Heartland. As we warm up during the morning hours, fog will start to dissipate. Today, you can expect partly cloudy skies. Warmer temperatures in the upper 80s the further east in the Heartland, and the middle 80s the further west. Western counties in Missouri have the higher chances of seeing scattered storms this afternoon.
Good news-the weekend forecast looks to be drier! We will still have rain/storm chances heading into next week.
-Lisa
