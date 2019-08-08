First Alert Thursday Outlook

After a couple of more active days with scattered showers and thunderstorms, today is looking a bit quieter….though just barely…. as clouds, rain and thunderstorms move just to our west and south. But updated morning models keep the bulk of this stormy weather just southwest of our Heartland counties today, with mainly dry and seasonably hot and humid conditions in our region. However, another disturbance moving in from the northwest later tonight into Friday is looking more promising (or threatening, depending on your point of view) for rain and thunder. Even this system, however, looks to be aimed mainly at about the southern half of the region…with rain chances tonight and tomorrow higher south and lower north.
The long range continues to show weak west to northwest flow over our region with occasional weak fronts and disturbances moving through, interrupted by quiet and typical August weather. Latest indications point to a mainly dry and seasonably hot, humid weekend, followed by another round of more active weather early next week…..and then another slightly cooler and drier period. At this point we don’t see any unusually cool or hot weather in the outlook for the next week or so.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.