First Alert Thursday Outlook

After a couple of more active days with scattered showers and thunderstorms, today is looking a bit quieter….though just barely…. as clouds, rain and thunderstorms move just to our west and south. But updated morning models keep the bulk of this stormy weather just southwest of our Heartland counties today, with mainly dry and seasonably hot and humid conditions in our region. However, another disturbance moving in from the northwest later tonight into Friday is looking more promising (or threatening, depending on your point of view) for rain and thunder. Even this system, however, looks to be aimed mainly at about the southern half of the region…with rain chances tonight and tomorrow higher south and lower north.