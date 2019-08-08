First Alert: Dense Fog Advisory for parts of Heartland

(KFVS) - A dense fog advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. for majority of the Heartland.
Lisa Michaels says the fog should move out as we warm up this morning.
Today, you can expect partly cloudy skies. We’ll have warmer temperatures to the east and warmer temperatures in our western counties.
Our Missouri counties will have a higher chance of seeing scattered storms, this afternoon.
Good news-the weekend forecast looks to be drier!
The bad news is that the rain/storm chances increase again at the beginning of next week.
