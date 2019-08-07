Fairly quiet overnight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. Scattered showers and storms that moved through our southwestern counties earlier today have moved out of the area and now we are left with mainly high cirrus clouds. These clouds will keep temperatures warm overnight with most areas falling only into the lower 70s. Parts of our northern and eastern counties will likely see upper 60s by morning.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of seeing rain will be west of the Mississippi River. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.
Right now it looks as though much of our upcoming weekend will be dry. Temperatures will be hot as well with highs reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s.
