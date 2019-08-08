Carbondale man sentenced to 5 years for robbery

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday, August 8 for robbery.
Jimmie Stinson, 55, of Carbondale, pleaded guilty to robbery on May 21, 2019. He was sentenced on Thursday in the Jackson County Court to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by a two-year period of mandatory supervised release.
According to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, in the early morning hours of February 1, 2019, Stinson and Alphonzo E. Higgins, 49, also of Carbondale, followed two people on foot from an ATM on Main Street in Carbondale to the 300 block of South Marion Street.
They attacked the two individuals and took items from them.
In May, a Jackson County jury found Higgins guilty of robbery. He is currently in custody at the Jackson County Jail without bond awaiting sentencing. It’s scheduled for August 22, 2019.
Carbondale police investigated and Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca L. Blomer was responsible for the prosecution.
