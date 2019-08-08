Cape Girardeau airport secures new funding, explores improvement ideas

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars are coming to the Cape Girardeau airport, and even more money could be on the way if enough people fly the friendly skies.
Airport Manager Bruce Loy said the focus is on improving the passenger experience.
Voters in Cape Girardeau County also gave the airport a boost on Tuesday, August 6 by renewing the Capital Improvement Tax.
Nathan Ellgren is live in Cape Girardeau on Heartland News at 10 with what the money means for the future of the airport.
