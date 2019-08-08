Cape Catfish players named Pitcher of the Year, Player of the Year

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Cape Catfish players received Prospect League honors.
Pitcher and Scott City native, Bryan McNeely, was named Prospect Pitcher of the Year by the Prospect League.
McNeely, 19, is a freshman at Southeast Missouri State University.
He’s appeared in 10 games, including nine starts, 56.1 innings pitched for the Cape Catfish.
Outfielder Andrew Stone was named Player of the Year. He’s from Cross Lanes, West Virginia and is a sophomore at West Virginia State University.
According to the Catfish, Stone has a plus-arm and is a Gold Glove Caliber outfielder. He’s made only one error in his 57 games this season.
