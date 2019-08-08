Cape Catfish managers celebrate successful first season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the Cape Catfish are getting ready for the post season the management team is celebrating a successful first regular season.
They say this success wouldn’t be possible without their fans and the entire community.
With 43 wins, tying the Prospect League’s all time win record, and a chance to win it all the first season for the Cape Catfish has been a success.
"These are some super athletes and we appreciate them coming and sharing a summer with us that will go down in history as not only our first team but extremely successful team tonight and the next few days could become even more special,” said Mark Hogan, General Manager of the Cape Catfish.
Hogan and Assistant Manager, Cindy Gannon said the success of the Catfish goes beyond the field.
“All the things we talked about and all the things that we’ve envisioned have come to fruition,” said Gannon.
“For the first year it’s been a dream come true. I don’t think we could ask for a whole lot more,” said Hogan.
Gannon said bringing the Catfish to Cape has been an adventure that wouldn’t be possible without the community’s support and the fans filling Capaha.
“We are so thankful that we’ve had the opportunity to bring this to the community the community has responded in every way from host families to corporate sponsors to the city for what they’ve done, Andy and Anissa Patel and what they’ve done it’s definitely been a community effort,” said Gannon
Getting the community involved was the goal from the beginning when they had the community vote on the mascot.
“They came out in droves and helped us pick out this beautiful little creature we see it everywhere all over town and obviously it’s working because people love the mark,” said Hogan.
Besides seeing the catfish logo around town Hogan said his favorite part is seeing the fans come out and enjoy a night at the ballpark.
“I just think it’s something that people enjoy as a summer activity and just a nice leisure night in a beautiful setting at charming Capaha field it doesn’t get a lot better than this,” said Hogan.
