Cairo, Ill. man arrested for stolen gun with high-capacity magazine

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Cairo, Illinois man was arrested after a traffic stop in Paducah, Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 7..
According to Paducah Police, Cleyon R. Tanner, 42, stopped his vehicle and blocked a portion of N. 12th St. which forced other drivers to maneuver around the stopped vehicle.
Paducah detectives report they had to drive around the stopped vehicle and when they turned around to talk to the driver the vehicle left area.
The detectives followed the vehicle and said the driver crossed the center line several times.
Detectives stopped the vehicle near Fountain and Park Avenues.
After a search of the vehicle, detectives stated they found a Glock 9mm handgun reported stolen from a vehicle in McCracken County in 2016.
Paducah Police said the handgun was loaded with a high-capacity (30-round) magazine.
Tanner was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on careless driving, stopping on a limited access highway, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property (firearm) charges.
According to Paducah Police, Tanner has been arrested twice this year on multiple charges.
Tanner’s first arrest was in January on charges of second-degree assault (domestic violence) and being a persistent felon. His second arrest was in June on three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine). He was free from jail on a total $10,000 bond.
