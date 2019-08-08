“Blue Jay Bus Bash” coming back in Charleston, Mo.

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The second annual “Blue Jay Bus Bash” will take place in Charleston, Missouri on Friday, Aug. 9 at 1 p.m.
Faculty said they will be into the community in a bus fleet of yellow buses full of educators.
They will arrive at the C.F. Bowden Center on Friday, August 9, 2019, 1:00 p.m.
Staff said community members are invited and encouraged to attend.
Educators from Charleston High School, Charleston Middle School, and Warren E. Hearnes Elementary School will be there. That includes but is not limited to teachers, staff members, principals, bus drivers, the Superintendent and more.
Staff said educators will be handing out candy (Blow Pops) and greeting the parents, students, community members, Blue Jay alumni, business owners and neighborhood leaders of Charleston R-I School District.
Residents can enjoy a few fun activities including water hydrant fun.
