What you need to know Aug. 7

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Aug. 7.
First Alert Forecast
The weather will be more pleasant today, but storms will affect some folks in the Heartland.
Lisa Michaels says our western counties in Missouri are under a level 1 risk for severe storms this afternoon with gusty winds and hail being the primary threats.
The further east you are, the drier you will stay. We could get a break from the humidity today.
We’ll have partly sunny skies but still warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Scattered rain and storms are in the forecast every day for the rest of this week. Those chances pick up on Thursday and Friday.
Chances of storms go back down over the weekend.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a woman with a cut to her throat that was unconscious.
Eight men have been federally indicted for attempting to have sex with a minor on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Multiple fire departments were called out to a fully involved fire in Cairo, Ill. on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
A burglary investigation is underway in Dunklin County, Missouri.
An artist created an art installation using only tape.
A lightning strike destroyed a Florida woman’s toilet.
