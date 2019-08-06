Strong storms have moved out of the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We saw a few strong and severe storms this afternoon and evening. This broken line of storms has now moved south of the Heartland and the rest of the evening looks quiet. Temperatures are warm and muggy. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s far north to lower 70s south.
Wednesday we may start off with a little patchy fog in a few areas. It will be partly sunny during the afternoon with a slight chance for a few storms, especially across our western counties. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.