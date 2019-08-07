Using “Stop the Bleed” training to save lives

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s a movement across the nation called Stop the Bleed. Most victims of mass shooting bleed to death so knowing how to stop that can save lives.
Tim Bleichroth is a firefighter paramedic for Jackson Fire Rescue. He said once you know the area is safe the best thing you can do to help someone who is injured is to first calm them down, and then apply direct pressure to the wound.
Bleichroth said putting pressure on the area will hurt but it’s the best way to stop the bleeding.
He said something he thinks everyone should do now to better prepare themselves for an event like this is to get training in CPR, using an AED and First Aid which includes bleeding control.
He said you can use your shirt, pants or a belt to act as a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding.
“It’s very simple to apply. You go above the injury so if I’m cut here (lower arm) or if I have a gunshot here I would just tighten this and put it around my arm and just tighten until the bleeding stops.,” said Bleichroth.
You can get this kind of training at hospitals, the American Red Cross, United Way and the American Heart Association.
Bleichroth said he and the crew at Jackson Fire Rescue are also more than happy to come out and give a quick training in the area.
