Southern Ill. senators urge MLB to report foul ball injury data

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Two southern Illinois senators are urging Major League Baseball to collect and report data on fan injuries at baseball stadiums.
Senators Dick Durbin and Taymmy Duckworth wrote to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred following repeated incidents of fans being hit by foul balls.
“This will provide a more honest public dialogue and help protect baseball’s biggest (and littlest) fans,” wrote Durbin and Duckworth. “We appreciate the efforts individual teams have taken so far for the safety of fans. Transparency benefits everyone in making informed decisions and preserves the integrity of the game.”
You can click here to read the full letter.
In June, they also wrote to Manfred urging him to have all 30 MLB teams extend protective netting to the right and left field corners at all ballparks.
