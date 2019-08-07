Severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the Heartland

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 8 PM for parts of southeast Missouri and Tennessee. Damaging winds and isolated hail will be the primary concerns with the stronger storms as they push into the southwestern parts of the Heartland through the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight, most of the Heartland will stay dry, but more scattered storms are likely on Thursday. Lows tonight will be near 70 with highs Thursday topping out in the mid to upper 80s.