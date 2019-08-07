Scott City Elementary teachers welcome incoming kindergartners at home

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott City Elementary teachers visited incoming kindergartners off campus on Wednesday, August 7.
Teachers first met up with more than a dozen parents and students at the Riverside Regional Library before going door-to-door to the student's homes.
Scott City Elementary Principal Keisha Panagos said this is the second year they've met with the incoming students off campus. This year, they are welcoming more than 50 kids in their kindergarten classrooms.
"We just feel it's really important to get out and see the community, see the parents and meet the students," Panagos said.
Panagos said meeting with the students helps prepare both the parent and the children before they walk in the classroom.
"Sometimes the incoming kindergartners are a little apprehensive about the start of school," Panagos continued. "We want to make sure they have a really easy transition and are excited to be coming. This is just another way for us to welcome them in our school community."
Cassandra Howell brought her daughter to the library along with other parents. She said this was an opportunity for her daughter to bond with the teachers and make some new friends.
"It makes me feel so much more comfortable when she goes to school because, like a mother, you worry and wonder if they are okay," Howell said. "So with me getting to see everybody and her being okay with it and meeting other parents, I love it."
The teachers also gave each of the students the 'Kindergarten, Here I Come' book.
"We're really big into literacy and anytime we can send a book with the students, it's a win-win for everyone," Panagos added.
We also talked to a couple of incoming kindergartners about meeting their teachers and going to school.
"It's really, really good," Ezamae Howell said.
"I want to do homework," Nora Lambert said. "I'm really, really, really excited!"
Panagos said the teachers and staff always try to make school fun and exciting for all students to make sure their environment for learning is comfortable.
The first day of school for Scott City is August 17.
