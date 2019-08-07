SAFE Kits inventory nearly complete in Mo.

“When I entered office, addressing the backlog of untested sexual assault kits in the state of Missouri was one of my top priorities. To address the issue, we took action and launched the SAFE Kits Initiative earlier in the year, with Judge M. Keithley Williams leading the effort. Since then, Judge Williams and her team have worked nonstop to successfully make tangible progress in eliminating this backlog,” said Schmitt. “With these updated numbers, we are nearing the completion of the inventory phase of the SAFE Kits Initiative, a huge milestone in eliminating the backlog of untested sexual assault kits. We want to honor the courage and bravery of those who submit to a sexual assault kit by ensuring the kit doesn’t sit on a shelf for years – with this progress we are doing exactly that.”