Relief aid available for flood victims in Alexander County, Ill.

ALEXANDER, COUNTY. (KFVS) - If you’re a flood victim in Alexander County, Illinois, then money is available to you.
The Illinois Realtors Relief foundation is donating up to $15,000 in relief.
The IRRF works with local associations like the Egyptian Board of Realtors to give money to those impacted by a natural disaster.
Each household can receive up to $500. Realtors Association Executive, Charay Palmer says this will help the county thrive again.
"We want to get the community up and going again, and prosper," Palmer said.
Palmer said they are glad to be able to lend a hand.
"We'll do whatever we can to help them do that. And right now, they just need a home. They just need to get back into their homes, so that's what we'll do first," she said.
This money can be used for multiple things she explained.
“It could be a mortgage payment, it could be your rent, a deductible on your homeowners, whatever. It’s just related to housing assistance,” Palmer said.
Becky Glodo lives in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois. She said, good deeds like helps them get back on their feet.
“This was completely unexpected and when sometimes you get so downhearted a lot of our residents we don’t know where we’re going to turn and what their going to do and a blessing like this comes along it kinds of give you faith,” Glodo said.
The money is first come first serve.
For any questions, please contact Ron Deedrick 618-562-3056.
